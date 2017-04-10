Why is China blurring the line between party and state?

The creation of a super graft-busting organisation is raising concerns it could lead the way for further convergence of government and the ruling party Ridding the Communist Party of corruption while leaving its absolute grip on power untouched was a daunting task, party anti-graft tsar Wang Qishan admitted two years ago. Now, with many corrupt officials in jail, he's spearheading an effort to combine the party and government corruption watchdogs into a super anti-graft organisation - the National Supervisory Commission.

