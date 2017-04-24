Why China Is Selling Cheap HIV Tests In Campus Vending Machines
China is piloting the use of vending machines that sell HIV testing kits on university campuses. The goal is to reach students who may be reluctant to go to a clinic for a test because of the stigma of contracting HIV.
