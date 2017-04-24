What a pair of rare China covers sold...

What a pair of rare China covers sold for at Interasia Hong Kong auction

13 hrs ago

Just 17 examples of the first British postmark used in Shanghai have survived in collectors' hands. Interasia offered the second-to-last known use in its April 1-4 sale in Hong Kong: this 1858 stampless folder letter, which realized an impressive $62,000.

Chicago, IL

