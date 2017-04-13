Visit strengthens China links
Exchange: Chinese visitors Xue Shen and Ming Hu and Deakin University's Alistair McCosh during their tour of the campus. Picture: Amy Paton Two academics from the Changchun Centre from Disease Control are forging closer links with Deakin Rural Health during a six-day visit to Warrnambool.
