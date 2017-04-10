UPDATE 2-China crude oil imports shatter record, top U.S. intake

BEIJING, April 13 China's crude oil imports surged to an all-time high in March to nearly 9.2 million barrels per day , customs data showed on Thursday, far surpassing expectations and overtaking the United States as independent refiners ramped up their purchases. The March imports came in at 38.95 million tonnes, or 9.17 million bpd, according to the General Customs Administration.

