UPDATE 2-China crude oil imports shat...

UPDATE 2-China crude oil imports shatter record, top U.S. intake

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

BEIJING, April 13 China's crude oil imports surged to an all-time high in March to nearly 9.2 million barrels per day , customs data showed on Thursday, far surpassing expectations and overtaking the United States as independent refiners ramped up their purchases. The March imports came in at 38.95 million tonnes, or 9.17 million bpd, according to the General Customs Administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr 10 Blink 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mar 27 Ronald 1
News Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm Mar 22 YuanMoreTrip 3
News Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07) Mar 20 Jester 20
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 19 Truth to Power 8
News Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree... Mar '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,291 • Total comments across all topics: 280,280,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC