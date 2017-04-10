UPDATE 1-China's Sinopec says fire at rubber warehouse under control

Sinopec Corp said on Thursday that a fire in a warehouse at a petrochemical and refining complex in southern China operated by one of its subsidiaries was put out at 2:20 pm local time and had not affected production. Sinopec said in a statement the fire started at 9:55 on Thursday in a warehouse for synthetic rubber in the facility operated by Sinopec Maoming Petrochemical Corp in the province of Guangdong.

