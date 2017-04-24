UAlberta partners with Chinese researchers on sustainable energy, economic diversification
The University of Alberta is teaming up with research partners in China to develop low-carbon, sustainable energy solutions while tackling global environmental challenges. Officials from the U of A and Tsinghua University were in Beijing on April 20 to sign an agreement to create the Joint Research Centre for Future Energy and Environment.
