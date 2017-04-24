UAlberta partners with Chinese resear...

UAlberta partners with Chinese researchers on sustainable energy, economic diversification

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

The University of Alberta is teaming up with research partners in China to develop low-carbon, sustainable energy solutions while tackling global environmental challenges. Officials from the U of A and Tsinghua University were in Beijing on April 20 to sign an agreement to create the Joint Research Centre for Future Energy and Environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job 10 hr Solarman 1
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr 15 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr 10 Blink 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mar 27 Ronald 1
News Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm Mar '17 YuanMoreTrip 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,606 • Total comments across all topics: 280,558,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC