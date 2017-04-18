U.S. Steel seeks China trade probe as Trump orders import study - Thu, 20 Apr 2017 PST

U.S. Steel seeks China trade probe as...

U.S. Steel seeks China trade probe as Trump orders import study

The Trump administration began an investigation of steel imports into the U.S. as U.S. Steel Corp. asked a trade agency to investigate its claims that rival Chinese manufacturers colluded to fix prices and undercut competitors in the American market. President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Thursday encouraging the Commerce Department probe, which had already started and will explore whether steel imports hinder national security under section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act.

