U.S. Steel seeks China trade probe as Trump orders import study - Thu, 20 Apr 2017 PST
The Trump administration began an investigation of steel imports into the U.S. as U.S. Steel Corp. asked a trade agency to investigate its claims that rival Chinese manufacturers colluded to fix prices and undercut competitors in the American market. President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Thursday encouraging the Commerce Department probe, which had already started and will explore whether steel imports hinder national security under section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act.
