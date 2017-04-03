Two stabbed to death in China ATM rob...

Two stabbed to death in China ATM robbery

Two men were stabbed to death southern China on Saturday as they withdrew money at an ATM on a busy evening, a local newspaper reports. The suspect, who did not even try to conceal his identity - and at one stage looked directly at the surveillance camera during the assault - was captured on Sunday, the Guangzhou Daily reports.

Chicago, IL

