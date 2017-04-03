Trump-Xi summit overshadowed by US st...

Trump-Xi summit overshadowed by US strike on Syria

As US Tomahawk missiles pounded an airbase in Syria, President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping sat down for dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. The two leaders were meeting for the first time, but what should have been a prime opportunity to forge a personal connection and recalibrate the world's most important bilateral relationship has been overshadowed by the biggest military action of Trump's presidency.

Chicago, IL

