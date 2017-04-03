Trump-Xi meeting watched for clues of...

Trump-Xi meeting watched for clues of future relationship

21 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

A magazine featuring U.S. President Donald Trump is on display with Chinese military magazines at a newsstand in Beijing, China, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. President Donald Trump's upcoming summit with China's leader will be closely watched for signs of how relations between the world's top two economies will proceed as they tackle weighty questions over trade, North Korea and the South China Sea.

Chicago, IL

