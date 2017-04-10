Trump says China has turned back N. K...

Trump says China has turned back N. Korean coal ships, lauds it as 'big step'

US President Donald Trump says China has turned a fleet of coal-carrying cargo ships back to North Korea this week, describing it as a "big step" towards cracking down on the rogue state. China banned all imports of coal from North Korea in mid-February, soon after Pyongyang tested a new intermediate-range missile.

Comments made yesterday: 23,432 • Total comments across all topics: 280,269,851

