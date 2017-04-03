Toxic smoke and forest fires ... when...

Toxic smoke and forest fires ... when honouring China's dead becomes a health hazard

As China celebrates the Ching Ming grave-sweeping festival this week, local media outlets have reported incidents of people's joss-paper-burning activities gone awry. In Hangzhou in eastern Zhejiang province, health care workers have seen a rise in the number of patients admitted into hospital after breathing in a large amount of toxic smoke from burning joss paper, Hangzhou Daily reported.

Chicago, IL

