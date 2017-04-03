Tourists chase peacocks, rip out tail...

Tourists chase peacocks, rip out tail feathers at China zoo

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

Tourists were caught chasing after peacocks at a wildlife park outside Beijing and ripping out their tail feathers, according to a new agency report. Two men were shown attacking the birds at Badaling Wildlife Park at the foot of the Great Wall in a series of photographs published on social media, the China News Service reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mar 27 Ronald 1
News Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm Mar 22 YuanMoreTrip 3
News Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07) Mar 20 Jester 20
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 19 Truth to Power 8
News Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree... Mar 13 Solarman 1
News Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story Mar 9 Parden Pard 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,326 • Total comments across all topics: 280,066,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC