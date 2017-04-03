Tibet 'not seeking independence', says Dalai Lama as China lashes out at India
The Dalai Lama delivers teachings in Bomdila, in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, on April 5, 2017. Source: Reuters/Anuwar Hazarika The Dalai Lama, while on his controversial visit to India, declared Tibet was "not seeking independence" from China, but instead wanted "meaningful autonomy".
