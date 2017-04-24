Thwarted by China's courts, 'diehard' lawyers 'fight to the death' for justice
Wilson Wang was taken away by Chinese anti-corruption investigators on April 10, 2015. For 54 days he was interrogated and, he told his lawyers, tortured inside a powerful system called shuanggui.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|15 hr
|glasspilot
|2
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr 15
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar '17
|Ronald
|1
|Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
|Mar '17
|YuanMoreTrip
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC