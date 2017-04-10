The Latest: China says no winners in ...

The Latest: China says no winners in Korea armed conflict

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Chinese experts see little immediate possibility of hostilities breaking out between the U.S. and North Korea, but say Beijing will respond harshly to any further North Korean nuclear tests. Director of Jilin University's Institute of Northeast Asian Studies Gui Rui says President Donald Trump's domestic troubles should prevent him taking such action, while North Korea doesn't appear to be on a war footing.

Chicago, IL

