Ten dead in traffic accident in south China
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Ten people died and another was injured in a traffic accident Monday night in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local police said, Xinhua reported. The accident occurred at about 9 p.m. Monday on an expressway surrounding Nanning, capital city of Guangxi.
