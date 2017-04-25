Teen suffers life threatening injurie...

Teen suffers life threatening injuries after stabbing at Kenosha high school

Tuesday morning, shortly before 8:30, Kenosha police were called to Bradford High School for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they discovered a juvenile student had stabbed another student.

