'Stop blaming us' - China's ambassador to Jamaica...
NIU Qingbao , ambassador of China to Jamaica, shakes hands with Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton while Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith looks on. This followed the signing of Letters of Exchange between Jamaica and the People's Republic of China for the Western Children's Hospital Project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr 15
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar 27
|Ronald
|1
|Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
|Mar '17
|YuanMoreTrip
|3
|Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07)
|Mar '17
|Jester
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC