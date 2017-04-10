Smoke bombs and pepper spray: latest twist in fight for China cement maker
China Shanshui Cement Group Ltd said its executives were attacked with pepper spray, smoke bombs and water guns and then held for two hours by associates of a former official when they tried to retake control of company property. According to the Securities Times newspaper, Shanshui Cement executives organized a crowd of around 600 people, wearing red arm bands, white gloves and wielding sticks and axes, to storm and gain control of a company facility in the city of Jinan.
