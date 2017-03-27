Six killed, three missing in house explosion in China2 min ago
Beijing, Apr 2 Six persons were killed and three others reported missing following an explosion at a house in China's northern Shanxi province. Seven persons were pulled out of debris after the blast ripped the place last night at the Nanhuan West Road in Tiantan Town in the city of Linfen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar 27
|Ronald
|1
|Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
|Mar 22
|YuanMoreTrip
|3
|Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07)
|Mar 20
|Jester
|20
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Mar 19
|Truth to Power
|8
|Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree...
|Mar 13
|Solarman
|1
|Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story
|Mar 9
|Parden Pard
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC