Six killed, three missing in house explosion in China2 min ago

Six killed, three missing in house explosion in China

Beijing, Apr 2 Six persons were killed and three others reported missing following an explosion at a house in China's northern Shanxi province. Seven persons were pulled out of debris after the blast ripped the place last night at the Nanhuan West Road in Tiantan Town in the city of Linfen.

Chicago, IL

