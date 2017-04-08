Rugby player Brian Moore, 55, suffers heart attack
The 55-year-old confirmed the news via Twitter earlier today, saying he was in intensive care and thanking medical staff for saving his life. " Thanks to the professionals who saved my life ", tweeted Moore, whose nom de guerre on the pitch was "Pitbull".
