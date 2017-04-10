RPT-China orders miners, utilities to...

RPT-China orders miners, utilities to sign more long-term coal deals to ease price pain

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

China's embattled power companies may receive a long-sought reprieve from rising coal prices after the country's state planner ordered miners to increase the share of supplies sold through lower-priced long-term contracts. The National Development and Reform Commission , in an April 7 document, ordered coal companies and utilities to fix 75 percent of their total coal purchases through long-term contracts by April 30, up from the current 60 percent, three power utility officials who received the notice said this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr 10 Blink 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mar 27 Ronald 1
News Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm Mar 22 YuanMoreTrip 3
News Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07) Mar 20 Jester 20
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 19 Truth to Power 8
News Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree... Mar 13 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,450 • Total comments across all topics: 280,262,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC