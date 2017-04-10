RPT-China orders miners, utilities to sign more long-term coal deals to ease price pain

China's embattled power companies may receive a long-sought reprieve from rising coal prices after the country's state planner ordered miners to increase the share of supplies sold through lower-priced long-term contracts. The National Development and Reform Commission , in an April 7 document, ordered coal companies and utilities to fix 75 percent of their total coal purchases through long-term contracts by April 30, up from the current 60 percent, three power utility officials who received the notice said this week.

