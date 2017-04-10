Robots used in China's schools ... bu...

Robots used in China's schools ... but they won't replace teachers

15 hrs ago

It looks like robots aren't just being used to replace human factory workers in China, now they're even being recruited to help out in school classrooms. The robot, called KeeKo, interacts with the young children by playing games with them, singing, dancing, reading stories, carrying out conversations and even doing mathematics.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 22,161 • Total comments across all topics: 280,277,099

