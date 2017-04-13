Reports: Tibetan monk sets himself on fire in western China
A Tibetan Buddhist monk set himself on fire in western China in an apparent protest against Beijing's rule, a monitoring group and a U.S. government-backed radio station said. The monk set himself ablaze in a public square on Saturday morning in Kardze, also known as Ganzi, in western Sichuan province, according to Radio Free Asia and Free Tibet, an advocacy group based in Britain.
