Reports: Tibetan monk sets himself on fire in western China

A Tibetan Buddhist monk set himself on fire in western China in an apparent protest against Beijing's rule, a monitoring group and a U.S. government-backed radio station said. The monk set himself ablaze in a public square on Saturday morning in Kardze, also known as Ganzi, in western Sichuan province, according to Radio Free Asia and Free Tibet, an advocacy group based in Britain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.