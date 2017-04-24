Renowned architect and pride of China I.M. Pei turns 100

The Chinese American has designed some of the most iconic buildings in the world, from east to west and north to south In 1917, the year that revered Chinese American architect I.M. Pei was born, the Bank of China established a presence in Hong Kong. Seven decades later, he designed and oversaw the construction of the bank's headquarters in our city, arguably the most outstanding feature of our famous skyline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.