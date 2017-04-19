Project HOPE Opens Disaster Preparedn...

Project HOPE Opens Disaster Preparedness Training Center in Wuhan, China

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Project HOPE announced the opening of the Disaster Preparedness Training Center at the Wuhan University HOPE School of Nursing in China today. Through a partnership between Project HOPE and Wuhan University, the facility was created with the support of ASHA - the American Schools and Hospitals Abroad program of the United States Agency for International Development .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr 15 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr 10 Blink 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mar 27 Ronald 1
News Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm Mar 22 YuanMoreTrip 3
News Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07) Mar 20 Jester 20
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar '17 Truth to Power 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,513 • Total comments across all topics: 280,429,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC