Project HOPE Opens Disaster Preparedness Training Center in Wuhan, China
Project HOPE announced the opening of the Disaster Preparedness Training Center at the Wuhan University HOPE School of Nursing in China today. Through a partnership between Project HOPE and Wuhan University, the facility was created with the support of ASHA - the American Schools and Hospitals Abroad program of the United States Agency for International Development .
