Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Will Premiere First in China

Disney announced today that Disney/Jerry Bruckheimer Films' " Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales " will have its World Premiere in Shanghai, China, at Shanghai Disney Resort on Thursday, May 11, marking the first time a Hollywood movie will premiere in Mainland China. Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, directors Joachim RA nning and Espen Sandberg, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer plan to attend the gala event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shockya.com.