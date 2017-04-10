No Change in India's Position on Tibe...

No Change in India's Position on Tibet Being Part of China: MEA

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Outlook

India today asserted that there is no change in its position on Tibet being part of China and it will continue to seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the vexed boundary issue. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, "Let me make it absolutely clear that there is no change whatsoever in the Government of India's policy towards the Tibet Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Outlook.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr 10 Blink 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mar 27 Ronald 1
News Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm Mar 22 YuanMoreTrip 3
News Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07) Mar 20 Jester 20
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 19 Truth to Power 8
News Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree... Mar '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,804 • Total comments across all topics: 280,304,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC