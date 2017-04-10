No Change in India's Position on Tibet Being Part of China: MEA

India today asserted that there is no change in its position on Tibet being part of China and it will continue to seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the vexed boundary issue. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, "Let me make it absolutely clear that there is no change whatsoever in the Government of India's policy towards the Tibet Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China.

