NAVY: USS Stethem Conducting "Operations" In The South China Sea
While the world is fixated on tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, the U.S. Navy reports that it is carrying out "operations" in the South China Sea. The Arleigh Burke-class, guided-missile destroyer USS STETHEM forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan, is conducting routine operations in the South China Sea.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|15 hr
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar 27
|Ronald
|1
|Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
|Mar 22
|YuanMoreTrip
|3
|Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07)
|Mar 20
|Jester
|20
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Mar 19
|Truth to Power
|8
