NAVY: USS Stethem Conducting "Operations" In The South China Sea

While the world is fixated on tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, the U.S. Navy reports that it is carrying out "operations" in the South China Sea. The Arleigh Burke-class, guided-missile destroyer USS STETHEM forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan, is conducting routine operations in the South China Sea.

