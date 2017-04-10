N. Korean ships return home with coal...

N. Korean ships return home with coal after China tightens sanctions

About a dozen cargo ships on way to North Korean port amid stricter sanctions on Pyongyang over its nuclear weapons programme A fleet of North Korean cargo ships is heading home to the port of Nampo, the majority of it fully laden, after China ordered its trading companies to return coal from the isolated country, shipping data shows. Following repeated missile tests that drew international criticism, China banned all imports of North Korean coal on February 26, cutting off the country's most important export product.

Chicago, IL

