Myanmar pipeline gives China faster supply of oil from Middle East

A crude oil pipeline to southwestern China through its neighbour Myanmar began operations after years of delays, allowing the world's second-biggest oil user to receive supplies faster from the Middle East and Africa. A Suezmax-sized tanker, which can hold 140,000 tonnes of crude, began offloading oil for the pipeline on Monday at Myanmar's Made Island, according to Xinhua.

