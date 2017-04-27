'Most wanted' Chinese fugitive believ...

'Most wanted' Chinese fugitive believed to be hiding in leafy Sydney

Beijing: A leafy street in Sydney's Burwood has been listed by China's feared corruption investigators as the possible residence of one of its "most wanted" international fugitives. Ji Dongsheng, a former manager at Henan Securities in Zhengzhou, has been on China's list of 100 most-wanted officials for two years, and is believed to be living in Australia.

