Made-in-China carrier is readied for launch

As PLA Navy marks 68th anniversary of its founding, preparations are made to send off the still-unnamed sister ship to the Ukraine-built Liaoning China was making final preparations to launch its first domestically built aircraft carrier as itmarked the 68th anniversary of the founding of the PLA Navy A on Sunday. The scaffolding around the ship, temporarily named the Type 001A, was removed and the deck was cleared, Shanghai-based news portal thepaper.cn reported, suggesting that the launch date was getting close.

Chicago, IL

