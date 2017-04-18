Made-in-China carrier is readied for launch
As PLA Navy marks 68th anniversary of its founding, preparations are made to send off the still-unnamed sister ship to the Ukraine-built Liaoning China was making final preparations to launch its first domestically built aircraft carrier as itmarked the 68th anniversary of the founding of the PLA Navy A on Sunday. The scaffolding around the ship, temporarily named the Type 001A, was removed and the deck was cleared, Shanghai-based news portal thepaper.cn reported, suggesting that the launch date was getting close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr 15
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar 27
|Ronald
|1
|Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
|Mar '17
|YuanMoreTrip
|3
|Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07)
|Mar '17
|Jester
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC