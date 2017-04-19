Lost City of Z' Producer Woos China for $200 Million Film Fund 2 hours ago
"The Lost City of Z" co-producer Dale Johnson is back in China to raise money for a $200 million fund to finance independent Hollywood films just after some of the biggest China-Hollywood deals have fallen through. Johnson said he expects to get at least $100 million for his Lynmar Media Fund from China-based investors, a sign that last year's box-office sales slump and government pressure to limit outbound investment by Chinese hasn't stymied demand for new projects linking Hollywood and the world's second-biggest film market.
