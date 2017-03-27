Leadership reshuffle continues ahead of China's national congress in autumn

A new round of reshuffles involving regional party bosses and government heads in seven provinces has begun, ahead of the party's once-every-five-years national congress to be held this autumn. Liu Cigui, 61, was named party secretary for Hainan, replacing Luo Baoming, 64. And Wang Sanyun, 64, was replaced as party head of Gansu by his deputy Lin Duo, Xinhua reported, citing a decision by the Central Committee of the Communist Party.

