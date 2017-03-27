Leadership reshuffle continues ahead of China's national congress in autumn
A new round of reshuffles involving regional party bosses and government heads in seven provinces has begun, ahead of the party's once-every-five-years national congress to be held this autumn. Liu Cigui, 61, was named party secretary for Hainan, replacing Luo Baoming, 64. And Wang Sanyun, 64, was replaced as party head of Gansu by his deputy Lin Duo, Xinhua reported, citing a decision by the Central Committee of the Communist Party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar 27
|Ronald
|1
|Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
|Mar 22
|YuanMoreTrip
|3
|Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07)
|Mar 20
|Jester
|20
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Mar 19
|Truth to Power
|8
|Geopolitical, U.S. policies differ on oil, gree...
|Mar 13
|Solarman
|1
|Chinese media picks up fake Trump tin foil story
|Mar 9
|Parden Pard
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC