JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc (JFC) Major Shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc Purchases 83,599 Sh...
JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc major shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 83,599 shares of JPMorgan China Region Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $1,538,221.60.
