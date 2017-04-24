Japan's ruling party heavyweight to attend China's New Silk Road summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with the chairman of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party's General Council Toshihiro Nikai during the China-Japan friendship exchange meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 23, 2015. The secretary-general of Japan's ruling party said on Tuesday he will attend China's New Silk Road summit in May, a sign Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to improve ties with Beijing amid tensions over North Korea's missile and nuclear programs.
