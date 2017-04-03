India is using Dalai Lama's visit to Tawang to upset China: Media

India is using the Dalai Lama as a diplomatic leverage to challenge China's "bottom line", Chinese state media said on Wednesday, threatening that New Delhi may have "underestimated" Beijing's determination to protect its core interests. The Chinese reaction to the Dalai Lama's visit to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh came in an article in the state-run Global Times , which is part of the ruling Communist Party publications an is known for striking nationalistic postures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.