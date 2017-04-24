How North Korea gets its oil from Chi...

How North Korea gets its oil from China: lifeline in question at U.N. meeting

FILE PHOTO: North Koreans take a truck through a path amongst the fields, along the Yalu River, in Sakchu county, North Phyongan Province, North Korea, June 20, 2015. As the United Nations Security Council decides whether to tighten the sanctions screws on North Korea, the country's increasingly isolated government could lose a lifeline provided by state-owned China National Petroleum Corp .

Chicago, IL

