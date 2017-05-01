How a domestic helper became China's hottest writer
Fan Yusu was for decades one of the faceless millions of migrant workers who fell through the cracks in China's rapid state-led urbanisation. She left her village in central Hubei province to take odd jobs in Beijing as a domestic helper or cleaner, living in a rented eight-square-metre room without running water, struggling to raise two daughters as a divorced mother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Sun
|slumdog indians
|7
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|Apr 27
|glasspilot
|2
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr 15
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar '17
|Ronald
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC