How a domestic helper became China's ...

How a domestic helper became China's hottest writer

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Fan Yusu was for decades one of the faceless millions of migrant workers who fell through the cracks in China's rapid state-led urbanisation. She left her village in central Hubei province to take odd jobs in Beijing as a domestic helper or cleaner, living in a rented eight-square-metre room without running water, struggling to raise two daughters as a divorced mother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Sun slumdog indians 7
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Apr 27 glasspilot 2
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr 15 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr 10 Blink 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mar '17 Ronald 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,925 • Total comments across all topics: 280,699,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC