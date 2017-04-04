Four firefighters killed in north Chi...

Four firefighters killed in north China forest fire

Four firefighters were engulfed by a forest fire in north China's Shanxi Province and were found dead on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday. The fire broke out around noon on Monday in Wenjiazhuang Village of Taigu County, the county's publicity office said.

