Former China Telecom chief pleads guilty to bribery: Xinhua
Prosecutors accused Chang of accepting money and valuables worth more than 3.76 million yuan between 1998 and 2014 as a telecom official and, later, chairman of China Unicom ( Last July, the China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection announced that Chang had been expelled from the Communist Party. Chang's case was tried at the Intermediate People's Court in Baoding City in Hebei province, Xinhua said.
