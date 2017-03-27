Five killed, three injured in east China factory blast
Five people were killed and three others were injured after a blast set a factory warehouse in east China's Anhui province on fire on Sunday evening, Xinhua reported. The blast was heard at about 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the Wanhua oil company in the Anqing city, according to the city's publicity authorities.
