First direct London-China train completes 12,000 km run
The first freight train to link China directly to the UK arrived in the eastern Chinese city of Yiwu Saturday after covering over 12,000-kilometres , making it the second-longest route in the world. The journey is the latest effort in China's drive to strengthen trade links with western Europe along a modern-day "Silk Road" route.
