First Britain-China direct freight train arrives back in China
The first freight train to run from Britain to China arrived in the city of Yiwu in eastern China on Saturday, completing its 12,000-kilometre journey. The train was greeted by traders and shipping company officials when it arrived at Yiwu West station after departing London on April 10 carrying items such as vitamins, baby products and pharmaceuticals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Sun
|slumdog indians
|7
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|Apr 27
|glasspilot
|2
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr 15
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ...
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar '17
|Ronald
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC