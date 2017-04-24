First Britain-China direct freight tr...

First Britain-China direct freight train arrives back in China

The first freight train to run from Britain to China arrived in the city of Yiwu in eastern China on Saturday, completing its 12,000-kilometre journey. The train was greeted by traders and shipping company officials when it arrived at Yiwu West station after departing London on April 10 carrying items such as vitamins, baby products and pharmaceuticals.

