Farmer busted for growing opium poppies to - make his food taste better'

BEIJING: Having a green thumb can get you into trouble with the law if you grow the wrong plants as an elderly Chinese man found out. The 62-year-old man, surnamed Tu, was arrested after he planted some 800 opium poppies in his farm in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, news portal ThePaper.cn reported.

