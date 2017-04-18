Double murderer executed in southwest...

Double murderer executed in southwest China after change of plea fails

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

A man in southwest China who was convicted of killing two girls was executed on Saturday after the execution was called to a halt earlier this year. Chen Quansong, 30, was found guilty of killing two high school girls on a mountain in Shiqian county, Guizhou province in January 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr 15 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Norwegian leader meets with China's Xi as ties ... Apr 10 Blink 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mar 27 Ronald 1
News Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm Mar '17 YuanMoreTrip 3
News Welcome to Valdosta (Sep '07) Mar '17 Jester 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,595 • Total comments across all topics: 280,524,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC