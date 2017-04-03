Derek Parfit speaks at Harvard Univer...

Derek Parfit speaks at Harvard University in April 2015. Photo: Anna Riedl

A 'GROUND-BREAKING' philosopher whose work on identity was described as 'close to a work of genius' has been remembered by colleagues at Oxford University . Professor Derek Parfit, a celebrated academic and Emeritus senior research fellow at All Souls College, died aged 74 on New Year's Day this year.

Chicago, IL

